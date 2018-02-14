Check out: Salman discloses first poster of Aayush-Warina’s ‘Loveratri’!

Mumbai: On the perfect as well as special occasion of Valentine’s Day, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan unveiled the first look of ‘Loveratri’ which he is also production and that will be featuring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

The poster features Aayush and his leading lady, Warina Hussain, doing the dandiya. From the looks of it, this is going to be one fun-filled Navratri romance.

Here’s the first poster of the movie:-

Loveratri became the talk of the town when Salman Khan took to Twitter earlier this month to announce that he had found a girl. Fans went into a tizzy, and some already began celebrating the fact that their favourite actor might get married.

However, it was later revealed that Salman was talking about the leading lady of Loveratri – Warina Hussain.

Warina is a half-Iraqi, half-Afghan model who started her career in 2013. She is best known for starring in a Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk commercial. Loveratri will mark her debut in Bollywood.

Apparently, Katrina Kaif’s sister, Isabelle, was also in the running for Loveratri. However, she lost out, as she was not too comfortable speaking in Hindi.

Loveratri, directed by Abhiraj Minawala, is set to hit the screens on September 21 this year.