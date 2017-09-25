Check out the benefits of fasting this Navratri!

The festive season is here and to begin with the first festival of the season that is Navratri. It is a festival in which we worship goddess Durga and fast for 9 consecutive days can detoxify your body provided that good amount of fruits, vegetables, milk products and unsweetened beverages are included.

As per the information given by the experts, it can also improve cardiovascular function, blood composition, and blood pressure.

Here are the benefits of fasting this Navratri:-

1. Drinking a lot of liquids such as coconut water and herbal tea help aggressively in flushing out toxins from the body and maintaining electrolyte balance.

2. Another benefit of fasting is that it brings self-discipline and keep us away from eating unnecessary food. Read here Intermittent fasting: 5 things you need to know

3. Following the pattern of the traditional and Satvik diet that includes fruits, lassi (Buttermilk), lemon water, sendha namak, etc eases the digestive system, which helps in preventing constipation and dehydration.

4. Ketosis, or the fat-burning, is reached by fasting. It helps in burning the fat reserves. Excessive central fat stored around organs, like your liver and kidneys, interferes with organ function. Fasting, helps in reaching ketosis and hence improves the organ function.

5. Leptin, which is the “satiety” hormone, also increases thyroid hormone production. Due to fasting, leptin sensitivity increases and this in turn increases the rate of metabolism in case of sluggish thyroid.

6. Due to fasting, body secretes less insulin because there is not enough and steady doses of sugar coming into the body. So, these lower levels of this hormone lead to increased sensitivity in those with insulin resistance.

7. Blood triglycerides decreases during the fasting state. Having fatty blood increases your risk of developing narrowed arteries. So, fasting reduces this risk.

8. Fasting reboot, the immune system, clearing out old immune cells and regenerating new ones. This process could protect against cell damage caused by factors such as aging and chemotherapy.