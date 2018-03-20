Check out the features of newly launched ‘Huawei Nova 3e ‘!

The famous Chinese multi-national company Huawei which is famous for its smartphone body and camera, have finally managed to launch its brand new smartphone ‘Huawei Nova 3e’ in China in Blue, Rose Gold and Black colour with 5.84-Inch 19:9 Display. Huawei hasn't revealed any details about the launch of the Nova 3e in markets other than China. However, the company has detailed the smartphone through a post on Weibo. The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 3e runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI…

The famous Chinese multi-national company Huawei which is famous for its smartphone body and camera, have finally managed to launch its brand new smartphone ‘Huawei Nova 3e’ in China in Blue, Rose Gold and Black colour with 5.84-Inch 19:9 Display.

Huawei hasn’t revealed any details about the launch of the Nova 3e in markets other than China. However, the company has detailed the smartphone through a post on Weibo.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Nova 3e runs Android 8.0 Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 and features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass protection. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Kirin 659 SoC – four cores at 2.36GHz and four cores at 1.7GHz, coupled with MaliT830-MP2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary image sensor, sporting f/2.2 aperture and PDAF, and a 2-megapixel secondary image sensor. On the front, it has a 24-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

For storing content, the Huawei Nova 3e has 64GB and 128GB storage options, as we mentioned. Both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) in a hybrid configuration. The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor on the back. In terms of connectivity, there are options, including 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 3000mAh battery.