Check out the features of Renault Captur or Jeep Compass!

The famous car company Renault recently launched its brand new edition Renault Captur or Jeep Compass with extravagant and new features almost priced at every range.

There is the Mahindra KUV 100 for starters followed by the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Creta, Ford EcoSport, recently launched Jeep Compass, upcoming Maruti Suzuki S-Cross facelift and then the premium ones ranging all the way to Bentley Bentayga and Range Rover. Renault already has the Duster that has been the primary brand mover in addition to the Kwid hatchback. The success of which will play an instrumental role in the launch of Renault Captur that arrives in this festive Diwali season. Nationwide bookings have already started. Should you go ahead and book one or consider the Jeep Compass SUV that recently won our compare against the Hyundai Creta on the grounds of more premium appeal and Jeep legacy.

The front profile of the Captur gets an aggressive stance with a bold Renault logo set against a gloss black background.The Renault Captur will be the only SUV in the segment to be offered with all-LED headlights. The Captur measures 18mm longer than the Duster and will be offered in a 5-seater configuration. The brushed aluminium split-shaped alloys too look classy. At the back, the C-shaped LED lights add a bit of flair to the design. The rear bench can be folded down in 60/40 ratio, which will expand the 387-litre boot to 1,200 litres. At 204mm of ground clearance, the Captur will have no problem maneuvering over bad sections.

The Jeep Compass has a striking resemblance to the Grand Cherokee, the elder sibling. This is evident with the seven-slat grille or the sleek bi-xenon headlights; it’s all been scaled down faithfully. The Jeep Compass too gets an aggressive stance, unlike any sold presently in the Indian market. The stretched side profile with its shark-fin D-pillar and the squared-off wheel arches make the Jeep look distinct.

The Renault Captur gets a choice between two-tone look or an all-black theme like the Russian model. A 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation might be on offer as well. From the images, it is not clear if Renault will be offering Car Play and Android Auto as connectivity options on the Captur. Since, some of the sub-Rs 10 lakh cars get it in India, we believe Renault too might offer that. The 2017 Renault Captur gets modern instrumentation with more options on display compared to that of the Duster. The premium variants of the Renault Captur sold in Russia gets a Bose entertainment system, which we believe might be offered in the India-spec model too.

The Jeep boasts more modern instrumentation and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It has multiple options that help control the aircon, music, DRLs etc. Navigation is part of the feature list of the Creta in some trims, but the Compass doesn’t get it. In terms of seats and upholstery, the Creta feels premium compared to other SUVs in the segment, but the Jeep looks and feels even better. The contrast of the white seats to the black trim, the steering wheel which feels better to hold, dual-zone air conditioning, brushed aluminium door handles. The Creta is physically smaller outside but it isn’t much smaller inside. The Jeep does offer marginally better front passenger space, but rear legroom is similar in both. Both SUVs offer ample storage options throughout the cabin, along with generous boots.