Check out the features & price of newly launched ‘2018 Bajaj Avenger Street 180’!

The famous automobile company Bajaj which is famous for its brand image and stylish motorcycles, have yet again managed to launch its brand new motorcycle ‘2018 Bajaj Avenger Street 180’ at Rs. 83,475 with additional features.

“As the segment leader, Bajaj Auto believes in evolving and pushing the envelope. Avenger Street 180 provides contemporary styling with enhanced power whilst retaining its classical roadster design. The discerning customer gets a definite step-up into the world of classic biking,” said Eric Vas, President – Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto Limited.

The Bajaj Avenger goes back to a 180 cc engine and gets updated styling.

The new Bajaj Avenger 180 boasts of new design upgrades, including LED DRLs, new graphics, blacked-out alloy wheels and a new grabrail. The Avenger Street 180 is powered by a 180 cc DTSi engine which makes 15.3 bhp at 8500 rpm and 13.7 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. The engine is mated to a five-speed transmission and the bike gets a ground clearance of 169 mm, with a wheelbase of 1480 mm. The Avenger 180 tips the scales with a kerb weight of 150 kg and comes with a 13-litre fuel tank.

In a way, the third generation 2018 Bajaj Avenger goes full circle to the first Bajaj Avenger, which was launched with a 180 cc in 2005. In 2007, the Avenger got a 200 cc engine and in 2010, Bajaj Auto introduced a 220 cc engine, all the engines borrowed from the more popular Pulsar range of motorcycles. In 2015, the Avenger range got a complete makeover, with new paint schemes, alloy wheels and were offered in three variants – the Avenger Street 150, the Avenger Street 220 and the Avenger Cruise 220. The first Avenger though had styling inspired from the Kawasaki Eliminator, which was manufactured and sold in India by Bajaj Auto. The Eliminator though came with a single-cylinder 175 cc engine.

With the new 2018 Avenger Street with a 180 cc engine, and competitive pricing, Bajaj Auto will hope to take the fight straight to the Suzuki Intruder 150 and claim market share in the 150-200 cc entry-level cruiser segment. Even though the Suzuki is a newer entrant in the entry-level cruiser segment, it’s the Avenger which has been dominating this segment for over a decade.