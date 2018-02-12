Check out the features & specifications of Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite!

Just after the launch of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, yet another famous smartphone company Intex today launched its brand new smartphone ‘Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite’ with some additional features.

The Intex Aqua Lions T1 comes in three colour options, namely Royal Blue, Steel Grey, and Champagne, and features support for 21 regional languages, including Hindi. The smartphone also comprises Intex Value Added Services such as LFTY, DataBack, and Prime Video.

The first in the range of features through Intex Value Added Services is LFTY that offers a single swipe access to infotainment to provide a cohesive mix of multi-category content and value-added options such as videos, latest news, wallpapers, and the list of trending apps. There is DataBack that comes through the Data Saving Buddy app that is claimed to save up to 500MB of data every month. Lastly, there is Prime Video access to let users watch popular movies and TV shows as well as access to various Bollywood and regional movies.

The dual-SIM Intex Aqua Lions T1 Lite runs Android 7.0 Nougat and sports a 5-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) display with a 2.5D curved glass protection. Under the hood, the handset has a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM. The smartphone has a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor along with an LED flash and a 2-megapixel front camera sensor. Also, it comes with features such as Beauty mode, Panorama, Burst mode, and Frame.

Intex has provided 8GB of onboard storage on the Aqua Lions T1 Lite that is expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB).

The smartphone has connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB. Further, there is a 2200mAh Li-Ion battery that is rated to deliver a talk time of up to five to six hours and a standby time of eight to 10 days. The handset measures 14.40×7.35×1.02cms and weighs 156 grams.

“We wanted to start 2018 by gifting consumers something memorable and so came up with the lowest priced smartphone in the popular 5-inch segment in the market. Aqua Lions T1 Lite, part of our most successful Lions series, is a completely feature packed offering for ubiquitous users who appreciate value driven products. Intex’s in-house Value-Added Services embedded in Lions T1 Lite will add to its cool quotient and will surely be a delight for all,” said Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies, in a press statement.