Check out the increment of price in ‘Bajaj Dominar 400’!

The famous automobile company Bajaj which is known for its brand name and metal body design, have made an increment in the price of its popular cruiser ‘2018 Bajaj Dominar 400’ in India. The bike which was earlier priced at Rs. 1.44 lakh for the disc variant while the ABS (anti-lock braking system) model is now priced at Rs. 1.58 lakh.

Bajaj sells the non-ABS version of the Dominar 400 in matte black color while the ABS-equipped models are offered in three color options — Matte Black, Canyon Red, and Glacier Blue. It is powered by a 373.3cc four-valve DTS-i liquid-cooled engine that develops 34.5 bhp of power and 35 Nm of torque mated to a six-speed transmission system. The flagship bike of Bajaj Auto cruises from 0 to 100kmph in just 8.23 seconds.

Bajaj Dominar 400 measures 2,156mm in length, 813mm in width and 1,112mm in height. It comes with a wheelbase of 1,452 mm and has a 13-liter fuel tank.

It comes with Auto Headlamp On (AHO) integrated to the LED headlamp, split reverse LCD display, and slipper clutch.

It employs a large 43mm telescopic front fork with a dual spring mono suspension. In addition to the ABS, the motorcycle also gets with 320mm front disc and 230mm rear brakes. The 2018 edition of the Dominar 400 comes with Gold Dust alloy wheels.