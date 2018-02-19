Check out the launch date of ‘Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster’!

According to the information given by the reports, the much famous bike company Triumph motorcycles will be launching its much awaited model Bonneville Speedmaster on February 27, 2018. The British bikemaker already announced to launch three new motorcycles in the country this year, and the other two bikes will be an 800cc and a 1,200cc model from its Tiger rage of adventurer tourers.

Triumph Motorcycles India already offers two big bikes in its cruiser category — the Thunderbird Storm and the iconic Rocket III (with world’s largest capacity production motorcycle engine) — but the new Bonneville Speedmaster will join the Modern Classics family. Moreover, the existing cruiser range starts at Rs 14.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) while the upcoming one is expected to be priced around Rs 10 lakh.

Instead of adopting an authentic cruiser design, the Triumph Speedmaster looks like a hybrid between a cruiser and a bobber motorcycles. Also, it is based on the company’s existing Bonneville Bobber but with some major changes, adding to the comfort, and a pillion seat as well.

The Speedmaster gets a comfortable seating position with a wide, swept-back handlebar and forward placed foot-pegs. While the front remains almost similar to the Bobber, the rear gets major changes to accommodate a pillion seat. The hardtail look, however, has been maintained with a hidden monoshock suspension.

At the heart of the Bonneville Speedmaster sits the same 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin that powers all the above-litre-class bikes in the Modern Classic range. The eight-valve engine comes mated to a six-speed gearbox via a torque-assist clutch for smooth shiftings. The fuel-injected motor makes 77PS at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 106Nm at 4,000rpm.

The powertrain gets ride-by-wire technology for precise throttle response along with Road and Rain riding modes for better control on the acceleration. The Speedmaster also gets switchable traction control and a single button cruise control system. An LED headlight with daytime running light, a multifunctional instrument console, dual front disc brakes with Brembo calipers and a dual-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) is among the other key features of the Triumph Bonneville Bobber.

In India, the Speedmaster will compete with the likes of the Harley’s ranging between Rs 9-12 lakh and the Indian Scout.