Check out the launch date of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5!

After a successful last quarter, Xiaomi has some major announcements lined up, and one of them could be the Redmi Note 5 and that the upcoming smartphone will allegedly be launched on February 14. Highlighting some of the important features of the upcoming smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, alleged renders of the phone have leaked on the web.

The evidence of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 launch can be found from an event page on the Mi.com site, as first spotted by Techook. A JavaScript code managing the countdown timer on the official site points to a subdirectory titled ‘redminote5’. The report carries a screenshot of the handset’s teaser with just the number ‘5’, which had been removed from the directory at the time of filing this story. However, we were able to verify the presence of the subdirectory with the JavaScript code.

Furthermore, the meta description of the event page reads, “Presenting the all rounder #GiveMe5.” Recalling the Redmi Note 4 launch that was happened in India in January last year under the presence of Indian cricket all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, the word “all rounder” within the meta description indeed suggests the Redmi Note 4 successor.

If we believe some ongoing rumours, Redmi Note 5 will come with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) IPS LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, paired with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32/ 64GB storage options. Further, the smartphone is rumoured to run MIUI 9 with Android 8.0 Oreo.

The Redmi Note 5 is also reported to come with a 16-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. Additionally, it could sport an 8-megapixel front camera sensor with 1080p video recording. The smartphone is also rumoured to include a 4100mAh battery. Lastly, some early renders show a fingerprint sensor on the back of the device.

Price and availability details of the Redmi Note 5 are likely to be announced by Xiaomi at its February 14 event. Nevertheless, the smartphone is already claimed to be available at a starting price of CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 15,400).