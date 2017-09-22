Check out the list of five apps to help you glam up this Navratri!

The very big and grand affair festival Navratri have already begun in which the people welcome goddess Durga with pure heart and devotion but amongst all this we put forward our best fashion collection.

Along with the festival other big events like Garba nights, Hawan, Big Pandal are hosted as well and amidst the ruckus there is a crunch for time to shop for your favourite outfits and accessories.

To ease this out, here are five apps that can get you the best of designer dresses- rented or delivered within a day, get the complete look with the smokey eyes or the shimmer, and help you be Navratri-ready.

Flyrobe – rent your outfit

Flyrobe, a fashion rental platform provides exclusive outfits perfect for the beautiful Navratri celebrations, amongst lunches, evenings and other occasions. Give a break to looking for discounts or awaiting sales this festive season by paying only a fraction of the actual price. Select from a vivid collection by multiple top-notch designers including Ritu Kumar, Masaba Gupta, Prathyusha Garimella, Sanna Mehan and brands, such as Armani, Hugo Boss, FCUK, Calvin Klein, Asos.

Fashin

The Fashin app extracts celebrity styling from YouTube videos and takes you to the ecommerce platform selling the same. Besides, if you are strolling through a mall and happen upon an outfit you really like, simply click its picture, upload it on the Fashin app and it will take you to all the online marketplaces providing the same. To further ease out online shopping, the app also provides you with price comparison between different portals, best deals and offers.

Amazon Prime

For the last minute plans, keep Amazon Prime handy for guaranteed single-day deliveries. While buying on Amazon, the Prime members can opt for free single-day or two-day delivery, in addition to enjoying unlimited video streaming and exclusive deals across categories.

Urban Clap

By logging into the app, you can now call a make-up artist home. Scan through user ratings, pictures of their past work and peer reviews to make the best choice. Besides, as the beauty expert makes their way to your home, you’d be spared from all the pains of commuting within the city during the festival time.

Garba Dance Steps Videos

This app gives you instant access to Garba tutorials on Gujrati and Bollywood songs. You may also skim through videos and tutorials from Western Canada Raas Garba Competition, learn Garba step-wise, perfect the form of Gujrati Garba or learn to do it on Dhool.