Check out the list of top 10 fuel efficient SUVs in India!

If you are looking for the best fuel efficient SUVs in India then we have something for you which is cost efficient as well as fuel efficient. There are a lot of people who look for the highest fuel efficient cars in India not forgetting the fact that there are limited numbers of petrol SUVs in the market.

Here is the list of top 10 SUVs:-

1. Honda WR-V

ARAI claimed mileage: 17.5 km/l

The Honda’s WR-V is the most successful RV model in the Indian market. The vehicle was launched last year and since then it has become one of the leading sellers of the brand. The WR-V is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.

2. Tata Nexon

ARAI claimed mileage: 17 km/l

The Nexon has gained massive popularity in the market soon after its launch. The first sub 4-meter compact SUV from Tata is now the second best selling vehicle from the brand. It is also unique in the way it looks and gets a long list of features. The Nexon diesel can go well above 1,000 km mark. It is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces a maximum 108 Bhp and 260 Nm. The Nexon returns a maximum of 23.97 km/l and gets a 44-litre tank.

3. Ford EcoSport

ARAI claimed mileage: 17 km/l

Ford launched the refreshed EcoSport last month, and it is already in the top three number among the SUVs in India. The EcoSport gets all-new petrol dragon engine but discontinues the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The new EcoSport also gets floating type infotainment screen with SYNC3 connectivity.

4. Jeep Compass

ARAI claimed mileage: 16 km/l

The Jeep Compass has become quite famous in the market due to the affordable price tag and the brand value. Jeep recently started delivering the petrol variants of the Compass in the market. The petrol engine is a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine that generates 160 Bhp – 250 Nm paired with a 7-speed dual clutch transmission. It is one of the quickest SUVs available in the Indian market. Jeep also offers a 6-speed manual gearbox which is more fuel efficient than the automatic.

5. Honda BR-V

ARAI claimed mileage: 16 km/l

The rugged looking 7-seater version of the Mobilio is not a very popular vehicle on the market. However, Honda offers both petrol and diesel engine options with the BR-V. The petrol model is powered by the same 1.5-litre i-VTEC engine that produces a maximum of 117 Bhp – 145 Nm. 5-speed manual and CVT automatic gearboxes are on offer. The CVT transmission is more fuel efficient and returns a maximum of 16 km/l while the manual transmission returns 15.4 km/l.

6. Hyundai Creta

ARAI claimed mileage: 15.29 km/l

Hyundai Creta is one of the most popular vehicles in the segment. It is also one of most powerful affordable SUVs in the market right now. The petrol variant of the model is powered by a 1.6-litre 4-cylinder engine that produces a maximum of 122 Bhp – 154 Nm. It gets a 6-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission. The manual transmission returns a high fuel efficiency of 15.29 km/l.

7. Renault Duster Automatic

ARAI claimed mileage: 14.99 km/l

Renault Duster was the first Renault car in India that gained massive popularity. The SUV paved the success story of Renault in India. The compact SUV is quite famous in the market and competes with the Hyundai Creta. The Duster is powered by 1.6-litre petrol that churns out 102 Bhp – 145 Nm. It is available with both 5-speed manual and CVT automatic gearboxes but the CVT automatic is more fuel efficient that than the manual option.

8. Renault Captur

ARAI claimed mileage: 13.87 km/l

The newly launched Renault Captur is the flagship of the French manufacturer in India. The SUV is based on the same platform as the Duster and is powered by the same engine options. The petrol version of the Renault Captur in India is powered by the 1.6-litre petrol engine that produces a maximum of 102 Bhp – 145 Nm. A 5-speed manual gearbox is standard.

9. Honda CR-V

ARAI claimed mileage: 13.7 km/l

Honda CR-V has been around for a long time now. The 5-seater SUV is only available in the petrol guise that makes it relatively less popular in the market. The CR-V is available with two engine options – 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.4-litre petrol. The 2.0-litre petrol is only available with 2WD configuration and an automatic transmission. The engine generates a maximum of 154 Bhp – 190 Nm.

10. Nissan Terrano

ARAI claimed mileage: 13.24 km/l

Nissan Terrano is the rebadged version of the Renault Duster. It is built on the same platform. The Terrano also utilises the 1.6-litre petrol engine that produces a maximum of 102 Bhp – 145 Nm, but unlike the Duster, this SUV gets only a 5-speed manual gearbox and no automatic transmission.