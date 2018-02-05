Check out the list of top 5 electric cars!

If you are looking for the top electric cars then we have something for you with the key features and specifications of all the top five electronic cars. There are a lot of people who look for the top notch stylish automatic cars not forgetting the fact that there are limited numbers of electronic cars in the market.

Here is the list:-

1. Maruti Suzuki e-Survivor Concept

Maruti Suzuki first showcased the e-Survivor Concept at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. The e-Survivor Concept is Maruti’s first concept EV and pays tribute to Suzuki’s 4-Wheel Drive heritage. It’s a quirky SUV and builds upon the success of the Jimny and Vitara. The Suzuki e-Survivor comes with four in-wheel electric motors, two-seats without a roof, and extremely short overhangs at both front and rear axles. The Suzuki e-Survivor concept also brings in autonomous technology for future mobility.

2. Tata Tiago EV

Tata Motors launched the Tiago in India back in 2016, and, ever since, it has proved to be a successful story for the company. Taking things forward, Tata will showcase an updated and electrified version of the Tiago hatchback at the Auto Expo 2018, which was showcased at the 2017 Cenex LCV (low carbon vehicle) show in the United Kingdom last year. Built and engineered by Tata Motors European Technical Centre from United Kingdom, the Tiago EV will come powered with an 85 kW motor that makes peak torque of 200 Nm and has a FWD unit. According to the company, the Tata Tiago EV in Sport mode has the ability to go from standstill to 100kmph in under 11 seconds, making it the quickest EV in India once launched. It has a top speed of 135 kmph.

3. Tata Tigor EV

Next on the list is yet another product from the Tata Motors’ stable. The Tigor EV is already plying on the Indian roads as part of the Indian Government’s order of electric vehicles from the Energy Efficiency Services (EESL). Tata Motors’ rolled out the first batch of the Tigor EV in December last year from the company’s Sanand plant in Gujarat. Tata Motors is required to deliver 250 Tigor EVs to EESL, and will also make it available in the passenger vehicle segment once showcased at the Auto Expo 2018. Visually, the Tata Tigor EV looks similar to the standard Tigor, with the only noticeable difference being the illuminated ‘EV’ badge on the grille. The electric powertrain is developed and supplied by Electra EV.

4. Renault Zoe EV

Renault will be showcasing a range of products at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018, with focus on electric mobility. Taking centre-stage will be, however, the electric vehicles and the Formula 1 car. Among the EVs, all eyes will be on the Renault Zoe EV. While it is already on sale in the European market, we expect Renault will soon bring in the Zoe electric hatchback to the Indian market. The electric hatchback is powered by a 41kWh battery that offers a range of 400 km and can be charged in 65-80 minutes at a quick charging station. If the Zoe does come to India, it will certainly open up the EV segment in India with more OEMs focusing on introducing EVs for the Indian market, as the government plans to go all-electric by 2030.

5. Mercedes-Benz EQ Concept

First showcased at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017, Mercedes-Benz will have prime focus on electric mobility and the EQ concept will be the eye-candy at the Auto Expo 2018. With the EQ Concept, Mercedes-Benz aims to set a precedent of what lies in the future for the company. The EQ Concept is the company’s first step in introducing as many as 10 electric cars in its line-up by 2022. The new EQ concept will serve as basis for its future electric crossovers.