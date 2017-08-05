Check out the list of Top 5 smartphones in India, August 2017

With several smartphones brands coming in the Indian market, Chinese start-up Xiaomi has given cut throat competition to many big smartphone brands while the demand for iPhones has never been up in the country.

Let’s take a look at the top five smartphones in India:

1. Apple iPhone 7 Plus

This tech company recently rolled out the Red colour variant of iPhone 7 plus and this smartphone is embedded with a 5.5-inch Retina HD display and is powered by A10 Fusion CPU. It possesses a 12-megapixel camera as the iPhone 7. But iPhone 7 plus has a secondary camera, which is dubbed as ‘telephoto’ camera. Other features include iOS 10, 3GB of RAM and 2,900mAh battery. The 32GB variant costs Rs 67,300.

2. Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung has recently launched its two new flagship smartphones Galaxy S8 and S8+.Galaxy S8 is embedded with a 5.8-inch Quad HD (2960 x 1440 pixels) Infinity display which is curved on both sides with an aspect ratio of 18:9. This smartphone is powered with an octa-core Exynos 8895 chipset; it is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Galaxy S8 is equipped with a 12-megapixel rear camera with Dual Pixel technology and aperture f/1.7 and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with smart autofocus and aperture f/1.7.MP F1.7 Smart autofocus front camera. This phone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, 3000mAh battery and Bluetooth 5.0 along with regular connectivity features.

3. LG G6

The specifications of this smartphone includes features a 5.7-inch 18:9 QHD+ FullVision display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and it has 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB on internal storage, which can be further expandable up to 2TB via MicroSD card. On the camera front, it has Dual rear camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel Wide (F2.4 / 125°) and 13-megapixel Standard OIS 2.0 (F1.8 / 71°) sensor with LED flash. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel Wide (F2.2 / 100°) selfie camera. Besides, the smartphone offers 4G/LTE, Wi-Fi (802.11 a, b, g, n, ac), Bluetooth 4.2 BLE, NFC, Water and Dust Resistant support, UX 6.0, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC. The handset measures 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm and weighs 163 grams.

4. Honor 8 Pro

This smartphone has offered a tough challenge to the expensive OnePlus 5. Honor 8 Pro is embedded with 5.7-inch QHD LTPS LCD display with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and a pixel density of 515ppi. The device is powered by company’s in-house Kirin 960 octa-core processor and is backed by a 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via microSD card slot. This smartphone is packed with 4000mAh battery and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. On the connectivity front, the smartphone support 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, dual-SIM, infrared sensor and measures 157 x 77.50 x 6.97 mm and weighs 184 grams.

5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

This smartphone is one of the most affordable smartphones in the current market and is priced at Rs 9,999 for 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage, Rs 10,999 for 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and Rs 12,999 for 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and will come in Dark Grey, Black and Gold colour option. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 comes with a 5.5-inch full HD (1920 x 1080) 2.5D curved glass display and a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. The hybrid dual SIM smartphone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating and has a 4100 mAh battery. In terms of design, the smartphone is near identical to the Redmi Note 3 with a fingerprint scanner at the back.

On the connectivity front, the device offers 4G with VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), GPS with AGS/GLONASS and micro USB port.

