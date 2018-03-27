Check out the price of newly launched ‘Tata Nexon XZ Trim’!

The famous automobile company Tata Motors which is famous for its brand name recently received appreciation for its latest launched car ‘Nexon’ last year, have yet again managed to launch its brand new car ‘Tata Nexon XZ Trim’ variant in the market priced at Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh respectively for petrol and diesel variant. While talking on the launch of the new variant, Tata Motors, Head - Marketing, PVBU, Vivek Srivastava went on to say: "With a…

The famous automobile company Tata Motors which is famous for its brand name recently received appreciation for its latest launched car ‘Nexon’ last year, have yet again managed to launch its brand new car ‘Tata Nexon XZ Trim’ variant in the market priced at Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh respectively for petrol and diesel variant.

While talking on the launch of the new variant, Tata Motors, Head – Marketing, PVBU, Vivek Srivastava went on to say: “With a continuous focus to introduce products that not only enhance the brand, but simultaneously align well with the rising aspirations of customer segments, we are happy to introduce wider choice to NEXON customers in the form of a new variant – XZ. The NEXON XZ will be positioned very attractively to provide premium features to our customers. With fourteen exciting features, the NEXON XZ is yet another step towards making the brand more aspirational.”

However, the Tata Nexon XZ trim also misses out on features like LED daytime running lights, front and rear fog lamps, and rear defogger. The XZ also rides on the same 16-inch tyres with dual-tone wheel covers, instead of the machine-cut alloy wheels.

Things remain the same under the hood with power on the Tata Nexon XZ coming from the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engines. The petrol motor is tuned for 108 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, while the diesel version makes 108 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Both engines come paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The subcompact SUV also comes with selectable driving modes – Eco, City and Sport.

Tata also showcased the Nexon AMT at the Auto Expo 2018 last month and the automatic version that is expected to arrive sometime around May this year.