Check out the release date of Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Raazi’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in the movie ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’, is all set to play a role of a Kashmiri girl in her upcoming movie “Raazi” which finally gets a release date of May 11, 2018.

In this movie she will be portraying the role of a Kashmiri girl and Vicky Kaushal, who was earlier seen in the award winning movie “Masaan”, will play the role of a Pakistani Officer in the movie.

Both the actors have started shooting for this movie under the direction of by Meghna Gulzar.

Director Karan Johar took to Twitter to depict his excitement for the upcoming movie where he wrote, “Exciting date announcement! #Raazi releasing 11th May,2018…@aliaa08 @vickykaushal09 @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures @meghnagulzar”.

Actress Alia Bhatt also shared the release date of her movie and tweeted, “And and and #RAAZI releases on the 11th of May, 2018 @karanjohar @meghnagulzar @vickykaushal09 @DharmaMovies @JungleePictures.”