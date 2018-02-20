Check out the release date of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’!

Mumbai: Bollywood hit movie ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’ that featured Diana Penty in the lead role, is making a come back with a sequel ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ which will be released on Ausgust 24, 2018 featuring Diana Penty and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead this time.

“Turns out I’m not the only ‘Happy’ around, there’s one more on the run! Lace up Sonakshi Sinha. Let’s get this started ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’. August 24,” Diana tweeted on Tuesday.

Mudassar Aziz, who helmed the first part, is back on the director’s chair for the sequel. The film will be singer Jassie Gill’s first Bollywood project.

“Feeling thrilled and proud to share this news with you guys, my first Bollywood movie ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ is releasing on August 24,” he tweeted.

The film will also feature Abhay Deol, Ali Fazal and Jimmy Shergill.