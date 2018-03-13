Check out the release date of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’!

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Vijay Ratnakar Gutte is all set with his upcoming directorial venture ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ featuring Akshaye Khanna as author Sanjay Baru and Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh. The film is slated to release on March 31, 2018 in London. Akshaye Khanna, who was last seen in Ittefaq, will play author Sanjay Baru in the screen adaptation of the best selling novel. Trade analyst and film critic Komal Nahta revealed Akshaye's look in the film and wrote,…

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Vijay Ratnakar Gutte is all set with his upcoming directorial venture ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ featuring Akshaye Khanna as author Sanjay Baru and Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh. The film is slated to release on March 31, 2018 in London.

Akshaye Khanna, who was last seen in Ittefaq, will play author Sanjay Baru in the screen adaptation of the best selling novel. Trade analyst and film critic Komal Nahta revealed Akshaye’s look in the film and wrote,

“AkshayeKhanna’s look in SunilBohra‘s The Accidental Prime Minister, being directed by Vijay Ratnakar Gutte.

Akshaye will play SanjayBaru, media advisor and chief spokesperson of erstwhile prime minister ManmohanSingh (played by AnupamKher). Film will roll on March 31 in London.”

Hansal Mehta, who is working on the screenpaly of the film, wrote on Twitter, “Exciting days ahead as Akshaye joins the crew. ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ begins shooting on March 31 with a fantastic ensemble led by Anupam Kher and Akshaye Khanna.”

Produced by Bohra Brothers, debutant Vijay Ratnakar Gutte is directing the film.