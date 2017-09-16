Check out the release date of Vidya Balan starrer ‘Tumhari Sulu’!

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress Vidya Balan will next be seen in her forthcoming movie ‘Tumhari Sulu’ which is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1, 2017 and the makers of the movie have also released the teaser of the movie earlier this week.

Bollywood celebrities like Twinkle Khanna, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Athiya Shetty and Prachi Desai expressed their excitement about the film on social media. “Loved the teaser of #TumhariSulu,” wrote actress-turned-author Twinkle, wife of actor Akshay Kumar, who co-starred with Vidya in Heyy Babyy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Vidya Balan will feature as a radio jockey Sulochna aka Sulu in the film. The one-minute teaser of Tumhari Sulu shows how she’s being trained as radio jockey. “Aapki raaton ko jagane, aapke sapno ke sajaane, main Sulu. Dil ke button se phone lagaiye aur mere se baat kariye. Karenge na?,” says Sulu.

Here’s the teaser:-