Check out the video of new song ‘Will You Marry Me’ from ‘Bhoomi’!

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Sanjay Dutt will be making his comeback with the upcoming movie ‘Bhoomi’ and the movie was a matter of buzz after the actor shared his first look in the movie few days back.

Now, the makers of the movie have managed to release a new song titled ‘Will You Marry Me’ from the movie starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidhant Gupta.

While on one side Aditi looks glamorous as ever, Sidhant on the other, puts up a great show as a dancer. The song sung by Divya Kumar and Jonita Gandhi, penned by Anvita Dutt and composed by Sachin-Jigar weaves its magic with its peppy tunes. Producers Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Singh are ecstatic with the way the music of the film has shaped up and say that they have got a fantastic mix of dance, romance as well as a qawwali number among others.

‘Bhoomi’ is a revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. It is slated to hit theatres on September 22.

Here’s the video of the song:-