Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar who recently received appreciation for his directorial venture ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, tweeted that his Instagram account has been hacked. The filmmaker took to tweet, "Hack alert, someone hacked my Instagram account, sorting it out also I am not on Snapchat, so if someone uses Snapchat under my name is the hacker. Have a good day." On the work front, his next venture, "Bharat", starring Salman Khan, is schedule to release on Eid next year.

