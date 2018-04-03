Check out: Vikram Bhatt casts this TV actress in his next feature film!

Mumbai: Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Vikram Bhatt who is known for making excellent web series and short films, have now roped in television actress Nia Sharma for his next feature film. While details of the film are still being etched out, the actress and director will be coming together for their first full length feature. Earlier than this, Nia has worked with Vikram Bhatt in his super hit web series ‘Twisted’ and now yet again she will be working in the…

Mumbai: Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Vikram Bhatt who is known for making excellent web series and short films, have now roped in television actress Nia Sharma for his next feature film.

While details of the film are still being etched out, the actress and director will be coming together for their first full length feature.

Earlier than this, Nia has worked with Vikram Bhatt in his super hit web series ‘Twisted’ and now yet again she will be working in the much awaited forthcoming sequel of “Twisted”, titled “Twisted 2”.

‘Twisted 2’ will narrate the story of, Aliya Mukherji who is framed for the murder of her boyfriend Vinod. The plot progresses with more twisted turns and suspense than the first part.