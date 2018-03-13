Chhattisgarh: Nine CRF personnel martyred, ten injured in Naxal attack

Chhattisgarh: According to the information given by sources, in an incident that took place in Chhattisgarh’s Sukhma district that killed at least nine CRPF personnel and ten others got injured in a Maoist attack when their Mine Protected Vehicle (MPV) blew up. Four of the injured personnel are said to be in critical condition. The attack took place in Kistaram when the personnel were out on a combing operation on the MPV. The team of CRPF jawans of thw 212…

Chhattisgarh: According to the information given by sources, in an incident that took place in Chhattisgarh’s Sukhma district that killed at least nine CRPF personnel and ten others got injured in a Maoist attack when their Mine Protected Vehicle (MPV) blew up.

Four of the injured personnel are said to be in critical condition.

The attack took place in Kistaram when the personnel were out on a combing operation on the MPV. The team of CRPF jawans of thw 212 battalion was targeted by rebels who used heavy explosives to blow up the vehicle and had triggered several IEDs, police officials said confirming that nine personnel were killed in the blast.

“In an ongoing operation in Sukma District, an encounter took place with Naxals around 8 am on Tuesday. Seeing the response of 208 CoBRA naxals initially fled away,” said CRPF spokesperson Moses Dinakaran.

” Again at about 12:30 pm Naxals targeted another team of 212 battalion CRPF in between Kistaram and Palodi in Sukma in which a Mine Protection Vehicle was blown of by triggering IED. As per information received 9 CRPF personnel attained martyrdom and 3 are injured. Injured personnel are being evacuated by helicopter to Raipur,” he added.

Today’s attack comes almost 11 days after security personnel killed 10 allegedNaxalites in the state. It also comes six months after 25 CRPF jawans were slaughtered + in one of the deadliest attacks by Maoist rebels, or Naxalites. Earlier last year in March, 12 CRPF personnel of a road opening party were ambushed in Sukma.