Chhota Shakeel dead, say reports

New Delhi: Days after the reports citing his death emerged, it is being speculated that Chhota Shakeel, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s trusted lieutenant may be dead.

According to a media report an audio clip of a conversation between Bilal, Shakeel’s gang member and a Mumbai-based relative of Shakeel indicates that Shakeel may be dead.

The report cites that the news of Shakeel’s death is said to have pushed Dawood into depression and that he was contemplating an India return.

The report, however, cited that neither the National Security Council Secretariat in New Delhi nor Mumbai Police could confirm or deny the development.

Quoting sources, the report said that Shakeel, who was based out of Karachi, may have died on January 6 in Islamabad.