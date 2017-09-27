Chief proctor of BHU resigns

VARANASI: As expected by many, taking moral responsibility for the violence that took place at the BHU ccampus, BHU’s Chief Proctor has resigned from his post.

It is worthwhile mentioning that a high-level official report on the recent violence and arson in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has reportedly noted that proper and timely communication with protesting girl students by the varsity administration could have nipped the problem in the bud and prevented it from escalating.

The atmosphere on the campus yesterday was largely peaceful and deployment of police and PAC had been reduced as most students had left for their homes since the festival holidays had been advanced. The university will now open only on October 3.

Banaras Hindu University Vice-Chancellor G C Tripathi was allegedly summoned by the HRD ministry to Delhi.

Trouble started in BHU on the night of September 21 when students of a girls’ hostel sat on protest following the sexual harassment of a student of visual arts near Bharat Kala Bhawan.