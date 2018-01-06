Chilling cold kills more than 70 in UP

Chilling cold waves in Uttar Pradesh have taken life of more than 70 people till now in the recent few days due to shortage of night shelters and other basic facilities for the poor.

Phone calls to senior officials, including Director Information Anuj Jha have remained unanswered. Twenty two deaths have been reported from Poorvanchal; three each in Brij and Bareilly divisions; 11 in Allahabad division and 28 in Bundelkhand region.

Two persons – Ram Kishore Rawat, 40, and Mahesh, 35, have died in Barabanki district due to the severe cold. One person died in Harchandpur in Faizabad, an infant in Ambedkarnagar, one in Rae Bareli’s Makhdoompur and one in Unchahaar.

A government official said that adequate arrangements have been made for bonfires and night shelters, though the ground realities were in stark contrast to these claims. At many places in the state capital here, the claims have fallen flat in the last 48-hours.

Reports suggest that most bonfires have been taken over by “VVIPs” and were being lit outside the bungalows of Ministers, political leaders and the who’s who in power.

Allegations by people and social groups have forced Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia to call for explanation from the city Commissioner on this bias in log wood distribution.