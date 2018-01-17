Chilly waves return in UP, fog creates trouble

After some respite from cold in the recent few days, cold wave has returned to most parts of Uttar Pradesh and a thick blanket of fog enveloped the state capital and other parts on Wednesday morning.

As per the predictions made by the weather man has predicted that the intense cold wave will persist for few more days. There is also likelihood of rains at some places. Director of the Regional Met Office JP Gupta informed that the weather will remain as such for the next one week and the fog will also remain.

The minimum temperature recorded in the state capital was 7 degrees Celsius while the maximum is likely to be 17 degrees on Wednesday. The minimum temperature recorded in Kanpur was 6.7 degrees Celsius, Allahabad (7) and Gorakhpur (8.4). Varanasi was the coldest with 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Fog has disrupted vehicular traffic at various places while more than a dozen trains are running behind schedule due to poor visibility, railway officials informed.