China at it again, says India should draw lessons from Dokalam standoff

Beijing: In a contrasting point of view, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said the 73-day stand-off between India and China in Dokalam completed after India withdrew its troops and asked the Indian government to “learn lessons” and prevent such incidents in future.

It is worthwhile pointing out that both countries ended their standoff in Dokalam by withdrawing their troops from the area, just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China to attend the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit next week.

“The border face off caused by Indian trespassing has been settled,” Wang said.

“Media may have carried speculation and reports but as per the “authoritative information” with the Chinese government, Indian troops have withdrawn from the area on the afternoon of August 28, which “brought the faceoff to an end”, he said.

“That is a basic fact and of course, we hope that the Indian side will learn lessons from this incident and prevent similar things from happening again,” he said, answering a question on media reports stating that India withdrew troops in order to offer a face saver for China after reaching a settlement.

Meanwhile, the Indian External Affairs Ministry did not immediately comment on the Chinese foreign minister’s statement.

Point to be noted here is that troops of the two countries had been locked in a standoff in Dokalam since June 16 after Indian troops stopped the Chinese Army from building a road in the strategically key Dokalam region, a disputed area between China and Bhutan.

The situation takes an interesting when the Indian Army blocked the construction of the road as it could give China a major military advantage over India at the Bhutan-China-India tri-junction.

Regarding the differences between India and China, Wang who addressed a press conference about the BRICS summit to be held in Xiamen city next week said, “India and China are two big countries. It is natural that there are some problems in our interactions”.

“What is important is that we put these differences at appropriate place and under the principle of mutual respect and following the consensus of our leaders, we need to handle and manage them properly,” he said.

“In the meantime, with our engagement through different mechanisms we need to work out a solution in the long run,” he said.