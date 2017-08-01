China blasts Western Media for supporting India

Showing displeasure at international point of view that is seemingly supporting India in the Doklam standoff, China’s aggressive state-backed media thinks Western media is biased.

Chinese media is also of the opinion that India “arouses sympathy” due to the fact that it is “in a weaker position compared with China”.

It is quite similar to the official stance, which clearly pinpoints that India, rather than its own Peoples Liberation Army troops, violated the Doklam border.

According to the news article, India has plenty of advantages in the sphere of international opinion, most prominent one being that it’s a Western-style democracy.

The news article further went on to add that India as a country has managed to pull the wool over everyone’s eyes just because of the fact that it gained independence from the British through non-violent resistance.