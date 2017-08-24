China keep on blaming India

Beijing: On an expected note, China is questioning India’s move to come up with a new road near Pangong lake in Ladakh sector. According to them, it had “slapped its own face” by giving permission to such a project along the border that is yet to be demarcated.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying reacted on a very strong way when Chinese state media cited the report and sought a reaction at the regular news briefing on Thursday.

“It seems according to reports the Indian side is slapping its own face. The Indian side is closely following China’s road-building recently but India’s actions themselves have proven that the Indian side says something and does another,” Hua said.

“Its (India’s) words are in complete contradiction to its deeds in terms of border issues,” she added. “The western section of the India-China boundary has not been delimited. The two sides have agreed to uphold border areas’ peace and tranquillity before disputes are settled. The current road construction by the Indian side is not conducive to peace and stability in that area and will not help with settlement of the current situation.”

In the above remark, Hua was referring to the intervention in June by Indian troops with regard to blocking the road construction by Chinese troops in Doklam near Sikkim border.

Meanwhile, Indian government said the road would modify the status quo and have serious security implications.

If experts are to be believed, on a repeated basis, China has blamed India for “trespass” in the Doklam area and for triggering the two-month military standoff. Dokalm is under China’s control but claimed by Bhutan.

The foreign ministry said four days back that China has lodged “serious concerns” over the incident which occurred along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “According to our information, on August 15, the Chinese border troops conducted normal patrol on the Chinese side of the LAC around Pangong area,” Hua said.

“During this process, the Indian side took some violent actions and injured the Chinese border personnel. This has violated the consensus between the Indian and Chinese side in relation to the border issues,” she had added.