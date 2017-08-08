China slient on small scale military operation

Beijing: Amid news in certain section of the media that China is contemplating a “small-scale military operation” in order to evict Indian troops from Doklam within 15 days, there is no confirmation on the part of army officials.

Although, China is getting defensive with every passing day, fact remains that they are still maintaining that Doklam was Chinese territory and Beijing had “ample legal and historical proof”.

China thinks that they have all the legitimate rights when it comes to constructing a road in Chinese territory.

Furthermore, China is accusing the Indian troops of illegally crossing into Chinese territory.

China is also questioning why India maintained silence regarding China’s plan of action to construct the road even after the Chinese government informed New Delhi about it not once but twice.