Chris Gayle included in West Indies ODI Squad

Jamaica: Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels is going to be a part of the West Indies team for the five-match One-Day International series against England. Also making a comeback after a gap of more than a year was fast bowler Jerome Taylor.

Sunil Ambris is the new player in the squad while the likes of Dwayne Bravo, Darren Bravo and Carlos Brathwaite were not included in the team.

Courtney Browne, the chairman of selection panel said: “With regards to the selection of the ODI squad, the panel welcomes back Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels, who will both add value to our batting and help with the nurturing of the young batsmen in the team.”

“Both Sunil Narine and Darren Bravo have declined to be considered for ODIs in England. Narine has however confirmed his desire to play 50-over cricket again but has asked to play in our Regional Super50 before he is considered and Darren said he was not available for selection. Dwayne Bravo said he is still not 100% fit, but is looking at a possible return to international cricket next year.”

Coming to Chris Gayle, he last played an ODI in the World Cup 2015 quarterfinal against New Zealand.

The inclusion of senior players has come at a time when Windies are looking to boost their chances of earning a direct qualification for the 2019 World Cup. At this point of time, West Indies is in ninth position in the ODI rankings. Brathwaite despite being a T20 captain was not included in the squad. Likes of Kieran Powell, Jonathan Carter and Roston Chase have been axed from the side.

Squad: Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Miguel Cummins, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder (captain), Kyle Hope, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed (Vice Captain), Ashley Nurse, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Jerome Taylor and Kesrick Williams.