Cincinnati Masters: Nick Kyrgios reach semis, Rafael Nadal crashed out

Cincinnati: Australia’s Nick Kyrgios today defeated World No 1 Rafael Nadal 6-2, 7-5 in a stupendous match, winning twice in one day to reach the WTA and ATP Cincinnati Masters semi-finals.

As defending champion Karolina Pliskova won twice in one day for the third time this season to tighten her grip on the World No 1 ranking, Kyrgios stole the show by overpowering the 15-time Grand Slam champion after each had won earlier.

“A kid playing Nadal on center court, that’s where your best has to come out,” Kyrgios said. “Performance like today, I’m seeing progress.” Kyrgios, ranked 23rd, faces Spain’s David Ferrer for a finals berth. Bulgaria’s 11th-ranked Grigor Dimitrov plays American John Isner in Saturday’s other semi-final.

Nadal, who won his 10th French Open title in June, was assured of moving into the top ranking on Monday for the first time since July 2014 when Roger Federer withdrew from Cincinnati with a back injury.