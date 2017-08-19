Cincinnati Open: Sania Mirza, Rohan Bopanna taste defeat

Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza have crashed out of the Cincinnati Masters after losing their quarterfinal and semifinal with respective partners in the men’s and women’s doubles.

Bopanna and his Croatian partner Ivan Dodig lost 1-6 7-6 7-10 to second seeds Lukasz Kubot of Poland and Marcelo Melo in an enthralling three-setter quarterfinal that lasted one hour and 36 minutes. In the WTA event, being run simultaneously, Sania Mirza and Shuai Peng lost to Hsie Su-Wei of Taiwan and Moncia Niculescu of Romania 4-6 6-7 in the women’s doubles semifinal lasting one hour and 33 minutes.

The Indo-Chinese pair were found wanting in the first set but made amends later on, forcing the second set into a tiebreaker. However, Niculescu and Su-Wei were up to the task and did not allow the match to go to the decider.

On the other hand, in the men’s singles, Ramkumar Ramanathan had lost in the second round while Leander Paes and his partner Alexander Zverev had exited in the first round itself in the men’s doubles.