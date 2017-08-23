Cinekorn Entertainment emerges as a power house with ‘Baadshaho’

Chairman Kalapi Nagada, the face behind Cinekorn Entertainment, has constantly believed in backing quality cinema. Having been associated with some of the biggest blockbusters in Bollywood, his company Cinekorn Entertainment will now be distributing the highly anticipated Ajay Devgn multi-starrer ‘Baadshaho’ pan India.

“It’s an extremely exciting project and with the buzz created with the trailer, we know that ‘Baadshaho’ is the kind of cinema that Indian audiences want to watch”, says Kalapi Nagada. Cinekorn Entertainment, who ventured into distribution with big ticket projects like ‘Baadshaho’ in association with Mangal Murti Films, intends to carry forward the trend with other films as well.

Says Kalapi, “We are pleased to be associated with Mrs Sangeeta Ahire of Mangal Murti Films and distribute ‘Baadshaho’ pan India. We are associated with several quality projects at the production stage as well. My passion for films has led me to look at production of films as well.” Elaborating on some of the upcoming projects, Kalapi Nagada adds, “‘Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi’ starring Rishi Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vir Das is our next Production film which will release on 15th September, the teaser of the same is already garnering a lot of appreciation on the digital platforms. Besides this we have also acquired the Hindi remake rights to the Tamil blockbuster film ‘Thani Oruvan’ (starring Arvind Swamy, Jayam Ravi & Nayantara), which will get into production soon.”

Today Cinekorn has an outstanding library of more than 150 South Indian hit films majorly consisting of new releases, some of which have been dubbed in Hindi & other North Indian Languages for syndication to satellite channels. Prominent among them being ‘Singham II’ starring Surya, ‘Race Gurram’ starring Allu Arjun, ‘Aarambam’ starring Ajith Kumar, ‘Naa Ishtam’ starring Rana Daggubati, ‘Dhruva’ starring Ram Charan, ‘Kuselan’ starring Rajinikanth, ‘Lion’ starring Nandamuri Balakrishna for overseas distribution and trade.