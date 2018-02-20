Civil servants should be allowed to work with dignity: Rajnath on Delhi Chief Secretary assault

New Delhi: Slamming the assault that happened today with the Delhi Chief Secretary, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the civil servants should be allowed to work with dignity and that he is deeply pained after an assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

This alleged assault happened during a meeting with the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs.

Singh took to express his feelings and posted a tweet, “I am deeply pained by the happenings involving the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government. The civil servants should be allowed to work with dignity and without fear.”