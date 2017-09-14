Clarke’s take on upcoming series against India

Former Aussie skipper Michael Clarke today shared his thoughts that Australia’s problems playing spin in Bangladesh just a week back has left the worry that Steve Smith and team possibly will fall in the upcoming ODIs in India.

The series will begin in Chennai this Sunday, on the other hand, the tendency of flat One-day International pitches provides a little hope for the chiefly spin-susceptible Australian batting line-up.

Michael Clarke also recommended that this almost-unwritten-rule of flat decks might possible show some of Australia’s shortcomings. He stated: “Conditions in Test matches and ODIs are a lot different. You get flat pitches to bat on in ODIs and T20s. 95 per cent of the pitches around the world are similar in ODIs.”

If we look at the scores from the last ODI series that Australia played in India back in the year 2013 will surely impart weight to Clarke’s views as 300s and 350s were scored and chased down with effortlessness.

“It is a combination of quality of spinners and the pitches,” Clarke said. “Those days you faced very high quality spinners in Harbhajan and Anil Kumble.

In Test cricket life is not easy even when Ashwin and Jadeja are in form as they too have done that in Tests. Now days on these kinds of pitches, Australian batsmen shouldn’t have much of a problem. He also said that if Australia can win the first game then they can be difficult to counter.