Clashes erupt during search operation in J&K

According to the information given by the police, clashes broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area during a search operation by the security forces. The clashes took place in Brath village after the arrest of two locals following the search operation carried out by members of the Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group and Central Reserve Police Force. "Tear smoke and pellets were used by the security forces to quell the clashes. Four protesters were arrested," police sources added.

