Clean environment: Top agenda of UP government

Lucknow: Yogi government will soon come up with committees in order to ensure clean environment in every city ward.

Speaking at a programme ‘Uttar Pradesh Riding High on Smart Cities: Swacch Bharat and Digital India Mission, urban development minister Suresh Khanna said the committees, termed as Swacch Vatavaran Nirman Samitis, would include 7 to 11 members of the area, more so youths and pivotal people who would play a significant part in assisting the authorities in keeping the area clean.

“Small countries like Israel are marching ahead in technology but India is lagging behind due to lack of discipline. However, Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam has tied up with Israel for water treatment technology based on which 90 % of the city’s used water would be recycled in the days to come,” pointed out Khanna.

According to urban development minister, sanitation was ket to stop the outbreak of dengue, Japanese Encephalitis and other diseases.

He also disclosed that seven cities had been selected for smart city project.