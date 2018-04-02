Click to know about butter-masking, it helps you get a glowing skin!

There are people who love the consumption of butter in their everyday diet as it considered as taste enhancer. While many of us cannot resist ourselves after seeing a butter-loaded chapatti but there are people who cannot include butter in their daily diet because of high blood pressure issues. A lot of people do not know about butter-masking or about the usage of butter in your face in order to get a glowing skin. According to the information given by…

There are people who love the consumption of butter in their everyday diet as it considered as taste enhancer. While many of us cannot resist ourselves after seeing a butter-loaded chapatti but there are people who cannot include butter in their daily diet because of high blood pressure issues. A lot of people do not know about butter-masking or about the usage of butter in your face in order to get a glowing skin.

According to the information given by a study, the high levels of fat in butter adds moisture to dry skin, and B12 and vitamin D gives a glow to the skin.

While talking to the media, Dermatologist Jacques Lurpacques went on to say: “Simply take a stick of butter and apply it to your face using the stick as a crayon, painting it on, or rubbing in the butter with your hands.”

He further went on to say: “Don’t worry about removing the butter – it’ll sink into your skin in 15 minutes or so and the lingering product will give your skin a healthy sheen.”

The dermatologist says it’s a ‘skin-friendly highlighter’. However, choosing the type of butter is crucial. It should be unsalted butter, and clarified butter should be avoided as the consistency makes it difficult to adequately cover the skin.

Well, if you’re lactose intolerant or vegan or not willing to experiment the new trend, you can try out the popular homemade masks which are believed to be good for the skin.