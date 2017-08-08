Climax in Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections

New Delhi: After so much political drama, Gujarat is ready for a thriller contest in the Rajya Sabha elections, deciding the fate of the likes of Ahmed Patel.

It is after a gap of around 20 years that a contest is happening in Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat, where official nominees of Congress and BJP used to get elected unopposed.

BJP has fielded Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, and Balwantsinh Rajput for the three Rajya Sabha seats.

While Amit Shah and Smriti Irani will sail through, the party will have to manage extra votes to enable Rajput beat Patel.

Ahmed Patel is was confident of his victory.

Even as Patel has already announced that the two NCP MLAs would vote for him, there is a buzz in the media that they would back BJP’s Balwantsinh Rajput.

The Congress is quite confident of the support of two NCP MLAs, and one each of JD(U) and Gujarat Parivartan Party (GPP).

The Congress, which has been out of power in Gujarat for over a two decades now, was rattled by the surprise exit of Shankarsinha Vaghela recently.

It is worthwhile mentioning that the Congress had faced a major embarrassment in the presidential election when Meira Kumar could manage 49 votes, despite Congress having the strength of 57.