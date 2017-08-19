Climax in Nitish Kumar- Sharad Yadav tussle

Patna: Ahead of JD (U) national executive committee, both factions led by Nitish Kumar and Sharad Yadav pasted posters in Patna labelling to be real JD(U) and that the grand alliance continued in Bihar.

Few days back, Nitish Kumar faction sacked Sharad Yadav as its Rajya Sabha leader.

Nitish will hold a meeting of party national executive and members of council at CM’s official residence. On the other side of the coin, Sharad Yadav-led JD(U) is scheduled to hold meeting at S.K. Memorial Hall.

“If he attends the proposed rally called by the RJD in Patna on August 27…party will take action against him,” pointed out KCTyagi.

Indications are that the JD(U) may join the NDA at the party’s national executive committee meeting.

“ Jan Adalat ka Faisla — Mahagathbandhan jari hai [decision of the people’s court — the grand alliance continues],” said the poster.

Another had Nitish Kumar with party leaders: “ Jan jan se aa rahi phir pukar, Nitish Kumar hi zindabad [once again the call of people, only Nitish Kumar zindabad],”.