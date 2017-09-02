Climax is very near as Modi cabinet reshuffle tomorrow

New Delhi: Climax is just around the corner, its pretty much official that the reshuffle of the Union Council of Ministers has been scheduled for tomorrow 10 am.

However, there was a late-evening meeting at Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s house setting off another cycle of speculation over the possibility of a new face in the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

It is worthwhile mentioning that while BJP president Amit Shah was in Vrindavan for an RSS coordination meeting, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari met at Rajnath Singh’s residence.

Although there was nothing authentic coming out of it, there was buzz in the BJP regarding its importance. A source suggested that the meeting was part of the internal deliberations over the imminent Cabinet reshuffle. Another source suggested that the issue of the “new member of the CCS” could have been part of the discussion.

The huddle comes a day after Jaitley, asked how long would he continue to hold two portfolios, had said: “At least, I hope, not very long.” All eyes have now shifted to the new member of the Cabinet Committee on Security which includes Ministers of Home, Finance, Defence and External Affairs under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister. The previous incumbent in the CCS, had the blessings of the RSS as well before he was given a place on Raisina Hill in November 2014. Against this backdrop, BJP sources suggested that the party and RSS need to be on board on the new choice for the Raisina Hill assignment.

Another important thing to note is that Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, too, has been asked to put in his papers. For his part, Rudy was quick to make his exit public by changing his profile introduction on his Twitter handle — from Minister to Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha. “It is a decision of the party and I am a soldier of the party. Whatever I am today is because of the party,” Rudy said. “I am ready for any assignment that the party assigns me.”