Close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav shot dead in Bihar

Patna: According to the information given by the police, group of unidentified people shot dead Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Kedar Rai at the time when he was on his morning walk at the Sugna road in Bihar.

Known to be very close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, RJD ward councillor Rai was immediately rushed to a private hospital after the incident. Nevertheless, he was declared ‘brought dead’ by the doctors at the hospital.

Kedar Rai was out on his morning walk in Danapur near Patna when the attack took place, the police said. Police further mentioned that the culprit seems to be a sharpshooter.

Other details awaited.