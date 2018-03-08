Close shave for Pravin Togadia, accident or attack on VHP leader?

Ahmedabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Parvin Togadia today managed to escape unhurt in an accident that could have proved fatal for him as his car was hit by a truck on a highway near Surat. Togadia alleged that it was a conspiracy to kill him and went on to say that despite being under Z-category security cover, no escort car was provided to him. “It is the responsibility of the state government to provide an escort car apart from another…

Ahmedabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Parvin Togadia today managed to escape unhurt in an accident that could have proved fatal for him as his car was hit by a truck on a highway near Surat.

Togadia alleged that it was a conspiracy to kill him and went on to say that despite being under Z-category security cover, no escort car was provided to him.

“It is the responsibility of the state government to provide an escort car apart from another car that has security personnel. I had informed the state government a day in advance that I would be travelling from Vadodara to Surat,” he said.

“This means that apart from one vehicle for security, another escort vehicle should have been provided in Vadodara, Bharuch and Surat districts. When the accident took place, only one vehicle was there. The escort vehicle was not present,” the VHP leader added.

The driver of the truck has been taken into custody and during the interrogation by the police he said that he tried to stop the truck, but the brakes failed and he hit Togadia’s car. The truck then hit the divider and came to a halt.

Togadia on the other hand alleged that the driver did not apply the brakes intentionally. He said the call details of the truck driver for the past three months should be checked. But he did not name anyone that he believed could harm him and maintained that he had full faith in the Gujarat police.

When he was asked that who can be behind this then the VHP leader said, “Hindus of Gujarat and India will decide for themselves who wants to get rid of me. But I will continue to fight for the cause of Hindus like I have been doing for 25 years now. Nobody can stop me from doing so.”