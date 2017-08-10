Cloudburst in Uttarakhand creates trouble for locals

According to the information given by the officials, approximately half-a-dozen houses and a bridge got flattened due to the overnight cloudburst in Bangapani area in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district.

As many as two dozen cattle were washed away in the rains that followed the cloudburst at Kanar and the debris of the houses are being searched to ascertain if there was any loss of life.

With continuous rains there is havoc in many other parts of Uttarakhand and landslides have been reported from many places. The Badrinath highway was blocked near Lambagad for over two hours and traffic was blocked at Tanakpur national highway in Pithoragarh for several hours. More than 100 link roads continue to be in shambles, with vast regions in the hill tracts remaining cut off.

More than 20 meters of the highway at Pinola between Joshimath and Govindghat was washed away in the rains, affecting the Hemkund Sahib and Badrinath annual pilgrimage.