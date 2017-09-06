CMS celebrates Pt Deen Dayal’s birth anniversary, 4000 teachers participate in public awareness march

Lucknow: More than 4000 teachers of City Montessori School carried out public awareness march on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhaya. Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya was the chief guest on the occasion and flagged off the march early morning in Lucknow.

This awareness march was carried out from Makdumpur Police station of Gomti Nagar extension to CMS Gomti Nagar extension campus auditorium. On this occasion, the national spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party Gopal Krishna Agarwal was also present there.

In this event were present CMS founder Jagdish Gandhi, Dr Bharti Gandhi and CMS President Prof. Geeta Gandhi Kingdon and principle of all the 19 campuses. The key motive was to give message to the younger generation about world unity and peace and share the thoughts of Pandit Deen Dayal.

Talking on the occasion the chief Guest Swami Prasad Maurya stated that Pandit Deen Dayal gave teaching regarding the humanity. CMS founder Jagdish Gandhi, Dr Bharti Gandhi facilitated school teachers and other staff for their good work and accomplishments.