CNG shortage in Lucknow getting ugly

LUCKNOW: The HC directed the counsel for Union government, state government, GAIL and GGL to take guidelines from their respective departments with regard to steps they have have taken in order to counter the shortage of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Lucknow.
The next hearing will take place on August 17.
A bench including justice Vikram Nath and justice DS Tripathi passed the above order, after hearing a PIL moved by Prashant Kumar.
The petitioner is of the opinion that vehicle owners using CNG to fuel their cars were facing quite a bit of issue due to an acute shortage of the gas and had to stand for hours in queues.
Prashant Kumar had demanded that the closed CNG stations should start functioning and new stations should be opened to in order to make sure there is no problem on CNG availability.
In terms of numbers, there are only 12 CNG stations in Lucknow to cater to 29, 000 registered vehicles running on CNG.