Coal Scam Case: Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda found Guilty of corruption

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand chief minister Madhu Koda was held responsible for corruption and other charges in a coal scam case along woih and ex-coal secretary H.C. Gupta.

Special CBI Judge Bharat Parashar held Koda, Gupta and other accused persons, including ex-Jharkhand chief secretary A.K. Basu and private company Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd (VISUL), guilty of varying offences including criminal conspiracy in the case pertaining to irregularities in allocation of Rajhara North coal block in Jharkhand to the Kolkata-based VISUL.

The court will hear argument on quantum of punishment tomorrow. It, however, acquitted four persons VISUL’s Director Vaibhav Tulsyan and two public servants Basant Kumar Bhattacharya and Bipin Bihari Singh and chartered accountant Navin Kumar Tulsyan of all charges.

All were earlier summoned as accused after the court took cognisance of alleged offences under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) read with 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servants) of IPC and under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI alleged that the firm had applied for allocation of Rajhara North coal block on January 8, 2007. It said although the Jharkhand government and the steel ministry did not recommend the VISUL’s case for coal block allocation, the 36th Screening Committee recommended the block to the accused firm.