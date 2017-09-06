Confident Amit Shah set sights on north-east

NEW DELHI: There is no dearth of confidence when it comes to Amit Shah. Sounding the bugle for the coming Assembly elections in three north-eastern states, BJP chief said he was confident its alliance NEDA would soon rule the entire region, thanks to the development work done by the Narendra Modi government there.

It is worthwhile mentioning that Amit Shah chaired a strategic meeting of the six-party North- East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), which was attended by the chief ministers of five states — Assam, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland — from the region.

“The BJP-led NEDA is in power in five states but I am confident that in the coming days, the alliance will be in power in all the eight states in the north-eastern region,” pointed out Amit Shah at the inaugural session of the NEDA conclave in Delhi.

At this point of time, the BJP is in power in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, while its allies rule Nagaland and Sikkim.

And there are going to be assembly polls in three non-NEDA states — Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram. Talking about the elections in Tripura, where the Left is in power, will be held later this year. Congress- ruled Mizoram and Meghalaya will go to polls early next year.

Amit Shah said the region was on top of the ladder for Prime Minister Modi. Development in the eight states was essential for the overall growth of the country, he added.

“The development work done by the Modi government in the last three years for the long-neglected north-eastern region is several times more than the work done by Congress-led governments in the last 65 years,” he said.

The work had not finished but just started, he added. Citing plenty of initiatives of the Modi government for the region, he said a Union minister visited one of the eight states in the region every 15 days.

The BJP president expressed the confidence that all eight chief ministers would be from the alliance at the next NEDA meeting.

Emphasising the importance of NEDA, he said, “It is not only a political platform but a platform to culturally unite all eight north-eastern states and increase their involvement in national affairs”.