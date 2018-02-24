Confident India will look to steal series vs SA, check live streaming details here

WEATHER FORECAST: In form Indian team will be looking forward to defeat South Africa in the the third and the final match of the T20 international series to played in Cape Town.

Live Cricket Streaming available on SonyLIV from 9.30 PM IST

It will be another batting paradise and toss will play a key role in Newlands. With dew being a factor, spinners will find it hard to grip the ball. India team will have a chance to create history in South Africa with the three-match series currently tied at 1-1.

India had begun their South African tour on a disappointing note, losing the Test series after going down in Cape Town and Centurion – now, after winning the ODI series 5-1, India will have the chance to end their tour on a high at Cape Town.

Having suffered a minor setback in the previous game, India will look to recover and close out this eight-week long tour with a series’ win. The three-match series is level at 1-1 after the Men in Blue won the first T20I in Johannesburg by 28 runs. The Proteas bounced back in Centurion with a six-wicket win.

India have never played T20 cricket at Newlands. This will be their first such outing, while South Africa have a less than impressive record here. They have played 8 T20Is, and lost 5 of them here.